Political scientist Yury Svetov, in an interview with Izvestia on April 22, called the expulsion of Russian diplomats by Germany a “spring aggravation”.

“I have the impression that it (spring exacerbation. – Ed.) covered German politicians from top to bottom,” he noted.

Svetov also drew attention to the fact that the Russian Federation is already accustomed to the strange statements of the German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, but other German politicians have recently joined her. Thus, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was glad to break off relations with the Russian side. Svetov also added that the expulsion of the Russian diplomats was not motivated in any way, it was not explained in any way.

“In general, there is a feeling that Germany is preparing for a complete break in diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation. Here you involuntarily recall: the previous break in diplomatic relations was associated with the invasion of German troops into the Soviet Union, ”he said.

In addition, the Russian political scientist recalled the recent statement by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who considered Ukraine’s missile strikes on Russian territory normal.

“Well, if we talk about reciprocity, then Germany needs to prepare for the fact that there will be a corresponding blow from Russia,” the political scientist warned.

The interlocutor of Izvestia noted that he did not understand the reasons for such behavior of politicians.

“But the main mystery for me is why voters endure all this, why German citizens [терпят] such politicians as Scholz, Burbock, Habek? Do they believe that their actions are for the benefit of Germany?” the political scientist asked.

The situation with the expulsion of Russian diplomats from Germany was also commented on by another political scientist, head of the Center for Political Economic Research Vasily Koltashov. He said that this move would be detrimental to Germany.

On April 22, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Berlin had decided to massively expel Russian diplomats from the country. The ministry noted that such actions are aimed at destroying Russian-German relations, including diplomatic dimensions.

After that, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that more than 20 German diplomats were being expelled from Russia as part of the Russian response to Berlin’s decision.

Last year, Russia faced the mass expulsion of its diplomats from European countries. Thus, they react to the conduct of a special operation to protect the Donbass.