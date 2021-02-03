Political scientist, EISI expert Alexander Malakhov called the behavior of blogger Alexei Navalny at the court session “gopnic”.

Malakhov noted that the court decision is not a new sentence, but only changes the order of serving the sentence due to numerous violations. In his opinion, if Navalny had been kept on probation, it would have been “unprecedented leniency.”

“The behavior of the defense at today’s (February 2) meeting does not stand up to criticism. First, the boorish behavior of the defendant himself. Secondly, the absence of any clear, precise facts that could affect the court’s decision. Instead, the defendant’s misbehavior. I would use the term “gopnic behavior” – he is quoted as saying REN TV Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Malakhov, the foreign reaction has already manifested itself. So, the United States has already made a statement to release the blogger, in addition, diplomatic representatives were present in large numbers at the court session.

“It is possible that they were present in order to record possible violations, perhaps to exert pressure with their presence. The fact that the pressure on this matter will continue is undoubtedly, but it continues without it. It is unlikely that it would have softened if a decision had been made on unprecedented leniency towards the convict, ”he concluded.

The day before, political analyst Alexei Martynov, in an interview with Izvestia, called the court’s decision in the Navalny case the only correct one.

The Metropolitan Simonovsky court at a visiting session in the Moscow City Court on Tuesday granted the Federal Penitentiary Service’s motion and replaced the suspended sentence for Alexei Navalny in the case of fraud against the Yves Rocher company with a real one of 3.5 years.

The reason was multiple violations of the probationary period. The blogger will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.