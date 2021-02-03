The behavior of blogger Alexei Navalny during the court session on February 2 was aggressive, political analyst Mikhail Kovalev said.

“During the meeting, it became clear that Navalny was in an aggressive mood. He, in fact, expected such a court decision. He does not have such a legal and political position that would allow the court to take into account the exceptions once again, “he said. REN TV…

According to Kovalev, lawyers are unlikely to be able to appeal against the court’s decision, but Navalny’s team will make the most of informational reasons to draw attention to his person.

“This is a consideration of a case of insulting veterans, an investigation of a fraud case has been announced. And, of course, the upcoming elections to the State Duma, ”he concluded.

Earlier, political analyst Alexander Malakhov called the blogger’s behavior boorish and “gopnic” in the process of considering his case.

In addition, political analyst Alexei Martynov, in an interview with Izvestia, called the court’s decision in the Navalny case the only correct one.

The Metropolitan Simonovsky court at a visiting session in the Moscow City Court on Tuesday granted the Federal Penitentiary Service’s motion and replaced the suspended sentence for Alexei Navalny in the case of fraud against the Yves Rocher company with a real one of 3.5 years.

The reason was multiple violations of the probationary period. The blogger will serve his sentence in a general regime colony.