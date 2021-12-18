The statement by the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Robert Habek that the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline built by Russia was a geopolitical mistake, like other statements of the politician, are crawling out “like thorns out of a bag,” said political analyst Andrei Koshkin. transfers REN TV.

According to the expert, in the new German government, the Union 90 / Greens party, whose leader is Habek, adheres to a peculiar position.

“This is, first of all, a struggle for a green economy, but the way they see it,” he named the reasons for such reasoning and added: therefore, politicians are fighting against Nord Stream 2.

Koshkin pointed to the “unsuccessful voyages in Europe” of the co-chairman of the Union 90 / Greens and the new head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbock, which eventually led to an increase in fuel prices. The Russian expert recalled that Nord Stream 2 is beneficial for Europe, including Germany. Thanks to the Russian project, the country can become a gas hub, and this will give Berlin a chance to spread its influence. “However, such statements as thorns come out of the bag and largely injure Germany, first of all,” added Koshkin.

Earlier, Habek clarified that all EU countries, except Germany and Austria, were always against the construction of the pipeline.