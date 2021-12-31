Adherence to the ideas of the green revolution and the abandonment of nuclear energy can play a fatal role for the German economy, said political scientist Alexander Rahr. Why the FRG is following this path, he told on December 31 in an interview with Izvestia.

“I think this is a big mistake that will hit the German economy very hard. It is impossible, in fact, in a few years, to break the German industry over the knee, on which all the post-war might of Germany was built, ”he said.

Rahr stressed that in Germany the Green party, created after the Chernobyl disaster, has a lot of weight. The Germans are very afraid of nuclear power plants, they want to close them, because they believe that sooner or later a catastrophe like Fukushima or Chernobyl may occur. They strongly advocate the closure of the entire nuclear industry and propagandize the green revolution. But revolutions rarely produced progressive results.

“And the green revolution will not lead to anything good. We must try in an evolutionary way [идти]using old energy sources and traditional energy and slowly switch to renewable sources, ”he said.

The expert recalled that Germany, under ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel 10 years ago, after the disaster at Fukushima in Japan, decided to abandon the nuclear industry. The last nuclear reactors in Germany will be shut down by 2022. But the problem is that there is an energy crisis in Germany now. Germany, like the rest of Europe, needs additional energy resources.

“Germany has given up coal, Germany is giving up nuclear energy, Germany will give up oil and gas in the future. Therefore, the question arises: will all renewable sources in Germany work: wind, sun, hydrogen, in order to provide the large, powerful economy of the country with electricity, ”notes Rahr.

According to him, giving up the nuclear industry in the current situation is wrong, since it is not only a clean energy carrier that is used by many countries, but also a resource necessary for Germany, including an economic one.

Earlier, political scientist, director of the Center for Political Information Alexei Mukhin noted that German civil servants would not be able to prevent the shutdown of nuclear power plants, being trapped in the “green economy”. So he commented on the shutdown by the German government of three of the six remaining nuclear power plants in the country, despite the energy crisis in the country and Europe.