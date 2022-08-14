Political scientist Ivan Mezyuho on Sunday, August 14, commented to Izvestia on the topic of the ban on issuing visas to Russians.

“Among the countries that can still resist such a development of events are not only the states of the Mediterranean, but also Germany. The ban on issuing visas to Russians is contrary to European law. The same Baltic countries are simply acting within the framework of the anti-Russian political mainstream, taking a radical position. If the decision on a complete ban on Schengen is taken, it will happen through swearing and discussions in the EU,” he said.

In addition, the political scientist noted that “at the moment there are those countries that will oppose it, even if not publicly.”

“This situation shows a split within the European Union. I do not rule out that if a decision is made on a complete ban on Schengen, individual countries will issue visas to citizens of the Russian Federation. This will symbolize the lack of unity within the EU and signs of an intra-European crisis. There are countries that willingly issue visas [гражданам России]”, – the expert emphasized.

On August 14, it became known about the call of the President of Latvia, Egils Levits, to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. He stated that his country, together with Finland, Estonia, the Czech Republic and other like-minded states, should put forward a demand at the European level to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens.

On August 11, the Latvian Seimas called on the EU countries to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians and Belarusians. At the same time, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that Tallinn had decided to close the borders for Russians with Schengen visas issued in Estonia from August 18.

A day earlier, it turned out that a proposal to ban the issuance of Schengen visas to Russian citizens was submitted for discussion in the EU. As Senator of the Federation Council Sergei Tsekov said in an interview with Izvestia, if the EU decides to ban Russians from entering the countries of the community, this will be a violation of international law and demonstrate the stupidity of the EU leadership.