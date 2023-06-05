A coup d’état is to some extent a political tradition in Kyrgyzstan, but it is currently unlikely. This was announced on June 5 to Izvestia by political scientist Azhdar Kurtov.

Earlier that day, it was reported that a group of people who were preparing a coup d’etat were detained in Kyrgyzstan.

“Kyrgyzstan is one of the few post-Soviet countries that has experienced several similar situations with coups. And the first president [Аскар] Akaev was overthrown, and [второй президент Курманбек] Bakiyev was overthrown. Therefore, to some extent, this is their political tradition – instead of winning in fair elections, resisting coups d’état when part of the political elite does not get tired of the government, ”Kurtov said.

The political scientist also pointed to foreign influence on the political situation in Kyrgyzstan.

“Plus, this, of course, is the activity of Western organizations, even under Akayev, this small and resource-poor republic was flooded with foreign organizations that set the population up accordingly,” he said.

At the same time, the interlocutor of Izvestia noted that at present the state of affairs in the country has changed for the better compared to what it was 20-30 years ago.

“Kyrgyzstan’s neighbors, such as China, Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation, have become stronger, even though it does not have a direct border with Kyrgyzstan. More or less moved into another phase, not so acute, the war in Afghanistan. These circumstances act as a stabilizing factor. But power attracts, there will still be contenders who want to use power for their own enrichment. However, I think that the services of Kyrgyzstan have begun to work more efficiently, ahead of the curve,” he concluded.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that reports of a coup attempt in Kyrgyzstan could be described as disturbing. He noted that Moscow “carefully monitors everything.”