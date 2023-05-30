The United States and a number of European countries will not allow the collapse of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, told Izvestiya about this on May 30.

Thus, he commented on the words of Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto that the OSCE could face a crisis in the coming months due to the unwillingness of Russia and Belarus to approve the Estonian chairmanship next year.

Denisov noted that with this statement, Haavisto, in fact, admits that without Russia and Belarus, the security architecture in Europe is impossible.

“The situation in the OSCE is predictable. The presiding country in this organization builds the agenda for the year, sets the key topics for discussion. And in this context, it is natural and natural that the position of Estonia, a state that has most clearly demonstrated its Russophobic position over the past few years, is simply unacceptable for either the Russian Federation or Belarus. If, as it was originally conceived, it could still be assumed that the presiding officer would act as a subject who is above the situation, now this, of course, is impossible. Naturally, no one will approve this candidacy,” the expert said.

The political scientist admitted that, as a result, there could be a termination of the functioning of the OSCE, but he expressed great doubts about this.

“A number of states, for example, the United States, many European countries will do everything possible to keep this structure afloat, since there is an overwhelming majority of the countries of the collective West, disloyal to the Russian Federation. In this regard, I would not be surprised if some original solutions are applied, even in violation of the OSCE Charter, in violation of the agreements reached, which will simply allow Russia and Belarus to bypass this bloc. This will mean a policy of double standards, but at the same time, Western countries will try to resolve this issue in this way,” he said.

According to the rules, the chairman of the organization must be approved by all 57 member states. However, as noted in the material, Estonia is not ready to abandon its candidacy.

Earlier, Moscow announced the possible withdrawal of the Russian Federation from the OSCE. As Vice Speaker of the State Duma and head of the Russian delegation Pyotr Tolstoy said on February 24, Russia can withdraw from the organization if the regulations are changed that infringe on the interests of the Russian delegation, and if there are attempts to isolate Russia.

On January 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following the talks in Minsk, noted that the OSCE is rapidly and clearly degrading, moving further and further away from its lofty principles, which were laid down in the Helsinki Final Act.

The OSCE was established in Budapest in 1994 after a series of meetings on European security and cooperation grew into an organization. The first meeting on security and cooperation in Europe was held in 1975 in Helsinki on the initiative of Finland and President Urho Kekkonen personally.