In the future, European countries will supply Ukraine with additional military equipment, including fighter jets, as the European Union (EU) must ensure the defeat of Russia. Political scientist Yury Svetov declared his confidence in this on January 28 in a commentary to Izvestia.

“Ukraine will receive fighters. Not right away, but it will. Right now, tanks will be delivered, then planes, then they will give missiles, ”Svetov said.

He noted that US President Joe Biden and the heads of other countries have already said that they must ensure the defeat of Russia. And that peace talks are possible only on the condition that Russia reaches the 1991 borders. And in order to do this, Ukraine needs to supply weapons, Svetov pointed out.

At the same time, the political scientist notes, the Russian army is taking appropriate measures to prevent this from happening: the Russian defense industry is working for this, producing new effective types of weapons that are supplied to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

“So if you say my opinion, it will not work. They will never see Crimea, but we need to fight for it, ”the expert noted.

Svetov also added that Western countries will not spare money to send new equipment to Ukraine.

“Well, the US public debt will not be $31 trillion, but $32 trillion. Europe will print the same money. There will be no financial restrictions. Now the future is at stake: will the Americans continue to be the main actor in the world, to whose tune everyone dances, or will this not happen? – summed up the expert.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in an address to the Germans after the government’s decision to send battle tanks to Ukraine, said that the goal of Berlin, which is providing assistance to Kyiv, is to prevent the expansion of Russia’s borders, using military equipment for this.

At the same time, the representative of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Yuriy Ignat, said that the Ukrainian authorities wish to receive 24 fighter jets from international allies as part of the first phase of the new military assistance. According to the Spanish newspaper El País, Kyiv wants to receive American F-16 aircraft. The possible sending of combat aircraft to Ukraine is of concern in Western Europe, Ignat also said.

On January 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv expects to receive combat aircraft, artillery and long-range missiles from the West. He stressed that “we must also expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter the supply of aircraft for Ukraine.”

Also, Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Yuriy Sak, in an interview with Reuters, said that the Ukrainian government would insist on the transfer of Western fighters to the country after it received the tanks. He believes that if Kyiv gets fighter jets, it will be a huge advantage for him on the battlefield.

This is not the first statement by the Ukrainian authorities about the supply of fighter jets. On January 25, Der Spiegel magazine reported that after the West promised to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks, Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnik requested fighter jets, warships and submarines.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial assistance to Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which began on February 24 last year. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of the aggravated situation in the LPR and DPR due to increased shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.