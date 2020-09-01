Voting on amendments to the constitution of Belarus in the coming months could lead to a massive boycott of the referendum, they write “News“.

This opinion was expressed by political scientist Yevgeny Preigerman during a conversation with the newspaper’s correspondents.

According to him, if the Belarusian authorities are able to convey to the protesters that the new version of the constitution is the most acceptable way to make changes in the political life of the country, they will be able to avoid “a head-on collision with the opposition.” Moreover, all disputes in this case can spill over into the plane of parliament.

Preigerman also noted that the authorities need to vote in order to avoid repeated elections, since if they are held now, this will lead to an even greater split in society.

Note that earlier the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko opposed the return to the 1994 constitution.