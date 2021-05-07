The statement by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that a number of actions by Washington in recent years undermined the “rules-based order” is at odds with his affairs, said on Friday, May 7, political analyst Yuri Svetov.

The specialist urged to consider Blinken’s recognition in conjunction with his previous statements during his work in the administration of former American leader Barack Obama.

“By the way, he insisted on the involvement of the Americans in the conflict in Libya. I remember how he spoke about global economic sanctions that should stop the economic development of Russia. Remember Obama’s words that the Russian economy is “torn to shreds”? As I understand it, Mr. Blinken was one of the ideologists of these ideas, ”the political scientist said on the air of the radio Sputnik…

Blinken’s current statement is at odds with deeds, the expert emphasized.

“He is the ideologue of those US forces that believe that only Americans have interests, and they have the right to defend them, while other countries cannot have interests. Therefore, there is most likely nothing behind Blinken’s words. <...> It is necessary to judge by actions. And there are no real positive US actions, except for the extension of the START-3 treaty, ”Svetov concluded.

Blinken said earlier Friday that a number of United States actions in recent years have undermined “rules-based order” and others’ confidence in Washington’s commitment to abide by those accords. However, he specified that Washington under the administration of American leader Joe Biden is currently returning to multilateral work with the international community.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western states, including the United States and the EU countries, in an attempt to impose their position on others, are implanting totalitarianism in international relations.

On May 2, Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov announced that the “rules-based world” position, which the United States and its allies defend, has nothing to do with the UN Charter and international law. ” According to him, it is this position that is involved in a number of world conflicts, wars, coups, as well as in the support of ISIS (a terrorist group banned in Russia).