On Sunday, January 29, political scientist, senior lecturer at MGIMO of the Russian Foreign Ministry Alexei Zudin commented to Izvestia on the request of the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister and former Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrey Melnik about a submarine.

He drew attention to the fact that as soon as the issue of tanks was resolved, “the road was opened for other types of weapons.”

“These conversations so far look like another threat and another way to cheer up Ukraine, since they are already talking about planes and talking about submarines. Modern heavy tanks, and even more so aircraft, and foreign-made submarines require knowledge and skills, so if NATO decides on this, then this is a very distant prospect. The Kyiv regime may simply not survive,” the expert said.

In addition, as he said, there are forecasts that Ukraine will not survive 2023.

Regarding the transfer of the submarine to Kyiv, Zudin added that “so far it looks absurd.”

A day earlier, Melnik on Twitter turned to the German authorities with a request to provide Kyiv with a submarine.

On January 28, the head of the DPR representative center in Belgium, Chris Roman, said that by supplying tanks to Ukraine, Germany would further worsen its economic situation and lose Russia as a business partner. According to him, all this leads to the fact that the Germans are less and less willing to support Ukraine. With German tanks sent to Kyiv, Russia will no longer trust Germany.

On January 24, it became known about the decision taken by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Berlin sends a company of 14 tanks to Kyiv.

Western countries began to arm Kyiv more actively after the start of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass, against the inhabitants of which Ukraine has been fighting since 2014. Moscow announced the NWO on February 24, 2022.

