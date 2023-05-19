Political scientist Ivannikov: Armed Forces of Ukraine may attack infrastructure facilities of the Kaliningrad region

Military political scientist, candidate of historical sciences, reserve lieutenant colonel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Oleg Ivannikov in a conversation with Ura.ru allowed the possibility that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) will want to arrange a series of provocations in the Kaliningrad region by attacking infrastructure facilities.

“The Kaliningrad region is unique, as it is surrounded by NATO countries hostile to Russian statehood,” he said.

The expert stressed that provocations in the Kaliningrad region are inevitable. According to him, former military personnel of the North Atlantic Alliance, who are currently working in private companies, can be involved in such tasks. He noted that the equipment of such companies is very difficult to use, and therefore professional fighters will do the dirty work.

Earlier, Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko predicted a terrible summer for the country amid a counter-offensive. According to him, the West is experiencing inflated expectations from the counteroffensive, which puts pressure on the Ukrainian military.