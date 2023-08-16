The State Border Service of Latvia announced that it was carrying out additional mobilization of border guards and recalling employees from vacations due to an increase in the flow of migrants on the border with Belarus. As political analyst Ivan Mezyukho told Izvestia on August 16, Riga’s actions are adding problems to bilateral relations.

According to the expert, relations between Latvia and Belarus escalated in 2020, when Riga, like other Baltic states, began to declare that Alexander Lukashenko was not recognized as the legitimately elected president of Belarus.

“Latvia and its neighbors prefer to communicate with an impostor, [экс-кандидатом в президенты Белоруссии] Svetlana Tikhanovskaya. And Riga today is increasing its anti-Belarusian activity. And I think that the issue of the degradation of Latvian-Belarusian relations is not a matter of one day. This is what has been happening in a sluggish format since at least 2020. Therefore, the situation on the border only adds problems to the bilateral contacts of these states,” concluded Mezyuho.

On August 8, the Latvian government announced that Latvia from August 11 for six months is going to strengthen the border control regime in the counties that border on Belarus, due to the increased cases of illegal entry into the country. The order will be valid in the administrative territories of Ludza, Kraslava, Augshdaugava counties and Daugavpils.

In early July, it became known that Lithuania had unilaterally closed the Medininkai border crossing on the Belarusian border.

In the summer of 2021, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland faced illegal migration from the territory of Belarus. In this regard, in Lithuania in early July, an emergency situation was declared at the state level, and they also began to install a wall. The Latvian authorities have introduced a state of emergency due to the influx of illegal migrants.