The statement by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Russia's guilt in stopping gas supplies to the countries of the European Union (EU) is an attempt to shift responsibility from the German authorities. Thus, on December 10, political scientist Vladimir Kireev commented to Izvestia on the words of the German leader.

“European and, above all, German politicians are in a situation where there is a deep gap between their interests and worldview. In addition, their understanding of reality <...> is interpreted by different theories and concepts that are in deep contradiction with each other,” the expert pointed out.

Kireev noted that close integration with Russia is in the interests of the German economy. In particular, it is profitable for Germany to use Russian energy resources and supply its products to the Russian Federation. For this reason, German industry has grown since the 1970s on available Russian energy resources and minerals, the political scientist recalled.

At the same time, Germany has been under total control of the United States since 1945, and therefore German politicians are accustomed to implementing instructions from Washington, the expert added. According to him, the start of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass in 2022 was no exception, when the German authorities decided, on orders from the United States, to sever relations with Russia.

At the same time, German politicians did not take into account the interests of their own economy, hoping for a simple resolution of the situation, Kireev emphasized. The political scientist recalled that in the end Germany was unable to find alternative energy sources or restore relations with the Russian Federation

The real responsibility for the severance of German-Russian ties lies with the German political class, which is too closely subordinate to Washington and does not protect its own national interests, the expert concluded.

Earlier, on December 9, Scholz said at the congress of the Social Democratic Party of Germany that Russia bears responsibility for stopping gas supplies to EU countries, which is why fuel prices are rising in the EU.

On the same day, Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev responded to the words of the German Chancellor. He called Scholz’s statements a lie, noting that he “lies and doesn’t blush.” On his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the politician wrote that Germany had previously refused Russian gas, “abandoned its people because of hatred of Russia, and now they are dodging and lying.”

Member of the Bundestag from the Alternative for Germany faction, member of the parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, Steffen Kotre, said on October 21 that current gas supplies cost Germany much more than in the days when Germany paid for Russian fuel. According to the AfD deputy, Germany is now overpaying “three to four times” more for supplies, even though the gas extracted by fracking from the United States does not meet Germany’s environmental standards.

Before this, on October 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a plenary session of Russian Energy Week that European countries cannot fully cope without Russian gas. At the same time, the Russian side has practically found an alternative to the European market for exporting energy resources.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the background of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced on February 24, 2022. However, as a result, a serious energy crisis began in many European countries.