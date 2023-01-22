There is a possibility of a split in German politics due to the unwillingness of part of the country to follow the American course. On January 22, political scientist Vladimir Kireev told Izvestia about this.

“The supply of tanks from Germany to Ukraine is a difficult topic for the FRG due to the fact that not just two or three parliamentary factions with different concepts of foreign policy are clashing here: European and Eastern. These policies are closely related. The Eastern policy pursued by the modern German government is in fact not in the interests of Germany, but in the interests of the United States, ”he said.

According to him, at a certain stage in 2022, Atlantic solidarity prevailed in the minds of German politicians, it looked like there was no alternative, because “there is a unity of the West, a unity of liberal values, as they imagine them.”

“And there is a second position that says that Germany has its own interests in forming a common European identity, subjectivity, by and large creating a common European subject, the center of which will be Germany and the German elite, and the German economy will benefit from this policy “, says the expert.

Kireev noted that in order for Europe to have subjectivity, the loyalty of the eastern neighbor, that is, Russia, is necessary, because it has a large amount of resources, such as oil, gas, markets, space and military forces, which make the European space complete.

“The conflict in Ukraine completely negates this scenario. It hits the German economy and subjectivity, turning Germany into a third-rate region. In the German establishment, this understanding exists, they constantly talk about it. If in 2022 the first performance dominated, now they are increasingly saying that it was in vain that they followed American politics so strongly, ”the expert pointed out.

The political scientist believes that the conflict within Germany really exists, despite the fact that the actions of Russia sometimes seem to the Germans illogical and unpredictable.

“Even those who believe that the supply of weapons should not be carried out, they also do not really understand Russia’s actions, but the split really exists. Whether it will lead to the fact that Germany’s position on eastern policy will change is not a fact. Because even those forces that are in favor of freezing the conflict and maintaining special relations with Russia, for their restoration in the coming years, they are also controlled by the American political system through funds, the media, and research centers, ”he listed.

Kireev noted that after 2008, the Americans saw that Europe was showing serious signs of independence, in connection with which serious procedures were carried out to clean up the entire political space from dissent.

“Despite the fact that they understand that Germany has its own interests, they are unlikely to fundamentally change the policy, because the German political system is very carefully controlled,” he stated.

The expert noted that the only issue where Germany has room to maneuver is the suspension of deliveries of Leopard tanks. He recalled that also at the beginning of 2022, Germany slowed down the process of arms supplies.

“At the same time, Germany verbally showed Euro-Atlantic solidarity in the hope that Russia would quickly resolve the issue in Ukraine, but this did not happen. This was an unpleasant surprise for the German political system, for the wing that sought to maintain relations with Russia by handing over Ukraine to it. This wing shows its independence, it slows down the supply of weapons in the volumes that the Americans, Poles, and British wanted, ”the political scientist said.

On January 20, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the participants in the talks at the Ramstein airbase had not made a decision to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. He stressed that the views of the allies on this issue differed, and Germany was not the only one opposed to sending such military equipment.

Prior to that, on January 17, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz evaded a direct answer to the question about the supply of tanks to Ukraine. He explained that Berlin at the same time seeks to support Kyiv by all possible means and not contribute to the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the backdrop of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by Ukrainian forces.

