Poland is no longer hiding its fatigue from supporting Ukraine. This was announced on July 18 to Izvestiya by political scientist Ivan Mezyukho.

So he commented on the words of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that Poland would not open its market for Ukrainian grain after the termination of the grain deal.

The political scientist pointed out that there is nothing surprising in the fact that today Poland is protecting its economic interests, because protest moods in the country regarding support for Kyiv are growing.

“At the very beginning of hostilities, Warsaw already took unprecedented measures to support the Ukrainian economy, which resulted in protests inside the Republic of Poland. The current Polish government cannot ignore these protest moods, because it could cost them their positions. And so today Poland is more clearly declaring that they have their obligations to domestic business,” he said.

Mezuho noted that in words Warsaw supports Kyiv, but in reality a situation is developing in which Poland ceases to hide its fatigue from the subject of providing assistance to Ukraine.

“Poland, in theory, already wanted to receive more tangible benefits from this entire Ukrainian empire, but for now it is more likely to spend than gain,” the Izvestia interlocutor concluded.

On May 2, the European Commission banned the export of Ukrainian grain to five Eastern European countries until June 5. At the same time, it left the transit of grain to other EU countries allowed. Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia, in turn, pledged to cancel unilateral measures against products coming from Ukraine. In early July, the European Union extended until September 15 restrictions on the import of these products.