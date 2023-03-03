The situation with the grain deal clearly demonstrates the behavior of Western countries that are unwilling to comply with the requirements of the agreement and take into account the conditions that Russia puts forward. Political scientist Yury Svetov stated this in a conversation with Izvestia on Friday, March 3.

According to the expert, Western countries in relation to any agreements think only about their own benefit.

“When we conscientiously try to negotiate, then some conditions are agreed upon, and we fulfill these conditions, and our partners begin to cheat and think only about how they will benefit in this business,” Svetov noted.

The political scientist called the actions of other participants in the grain deal an outright scam.

“There was an agreement that Ukraine would be given the opportunity to supply grain to the foreign market. At the same time, it was agreed that Russia could supply grain to the foreign market and supply fertilizers,” the political scientist emphasized, pointing out that the European Union and other countries promised to remove all restrictions on this type of Russian goods.

The expert drew attention to the fact that Ukrainian cargo was delivered not to poor, starving countries of the world, but to the EU countries, which then resold this grain and benefited from it. As a result, according to him, all talks and discussions about assistance to African countries turned out to be “empty nonsense.”

At the same time, Western countries are not going to lift the blockade of Russian fertilizers and listen to Moscow’s position either.

Earlier, on March 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the grain deal was not working because the West was sabotaging the terms of the Russia-UN memorandum. In particular, Western countries are hushing up and ignoring the fact that Ukraine, for purely political reasons, is blocking the resumption of the operation of the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.

On the same day, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Sergei Lavrov, said that the West was creating obstacles to the uninterrupted export of Russian agricultural products around the world. In his opinion, the West “without a twinge of conscience buries” the initiative of UN Secretary General António Guterres on the donation of Russian fertilizers to African countries.

On February 27, Sergei Gavrilov, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Property, Land and Property Relations, told Izvestia that the grain deal could not be extended until the issues of insuring the interests of the Russian Federation, delivering grain to starving countries, and unblocking Russian bank accounts were not resolved.

Prior to that, on February 22, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Yuriy Vaskov said that Kyiv would turn to Ankara and the UN with a request to start negotiations on extending the grain deal for at least one year.

Two days earlier, the RIA Novosti agency, citing a source, reported that negotiations to extend the deal would soon resume. It was stressed, however, that discussions could be complex.

The food deal was concluded on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul. Then Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and UN Secretary General António Guterres signed a memorandum on facilitating the supply of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation signed an agreement with Turkey and the UN on the export of grain.

The contract expired on November 18, 2022, but included an automatic extension of 120 days. The agreement expires March 18, 2023.