As she is used to, with each stroke of the blues, she writes. Except that there, the words that hide such a great discomfort, she will post them to the 20,000 members of the Facebook group, students and former students of Sciences-Po. This Friday, February 5, she calls out to her rapist in these terms: “At the beginning, you insulted me like the others, even a lot more and you raped me. I’m talking to you because I know you’re reading me. You’re on the band and, even though I’ve blocked you from all over the place, you’re gonna see this eventually. ” In second year at Sciences-Po Toulouse, Juliette, 20, no longer wanted to be alone to bear this heavy penalty.

In 2018, she was not even yet 18 when she entered the very prestigious school. A dream since college. She drooled over it to prepare for the competition. “Utopian, I saw myself changing the world. “ Her parents, her teachers supported her a lot. In August, Juliette left her Brittany and arrived among the first at the Institute of Political Studies (IEP). Very quickly, here she is in the bath. “Integration lasts a month”, he is told. And better to go.

First evening at the Parc de la Daurade, where only the new promotions were to participate. Trap. The second years are here. “They forced us to take down, humiliated us. With always this threat of the ‘”court” if we do not obey “, remembers Juliette. The day after the speech of the director of the IEP to “The elite of the nation”, as he names the new recruits, another evening is scheduled. “The second years threw shaving foam and spoiled food at us and shared the first years in“ offices ”: that of the arts, sports… We realize that they have previously examined our profiles. on Facebook to choose us. “

The evenings follow one another. Alcohol is always flowing. “They brought the bottle to my mouth”, says Juliette who, until then, had not really experienced drunken evenings. “We were encouraged to jump, drunk, in the Garonne. “ We explain to them that they will only be “science tracks” after this forced passage. Whoever has the misfortune to rebel is threatened: “We’re going to smash you in court!” “ Always this famous tribunal, which takes place … at the end of the integration month. The setting is nevertheless pleasant: the sea. But the day turns to hell. “I was forced to eat chilli pepper with pastis and cassoulet, which obviously made me vomit. I was covered in butter, humiliated, insulted. And then there is the slut court, where you have to scream into a megaphone that you had sex with. “ And there, Juliette spits out the name of her rapist.

The affair dated back a few weeks, after an alcoholic evening. “A generalized drinking bout. Not very nice to see… ” sighs the young woman. A second year student, the one who spent his time insulting him copiously, explains to him that the party continues at home. Juliette totally drunk says to herself that it is better not to pose a rabbit, to avoid an even more violent hazing. Arriving at his house, she is surprised to find that he is alone. She said, very quickly: “He kissed me, took me to his room. I was paralyzed. I said no. He didn’t listen. He raped me. While I was crying, he raped me. “

The next day, the second year promotions call her a slut. Him, he makes her understand that if she rebels, she will be “Even more banging”. Juliette marks a pause. “There was no way out except to wait and grit your teeth. “ But the integration is endless. The logic of “dominant-dominated” never stops. He sends her messages day and night: “Come to my house”, ” I want to see you “, “You better come …” He presents himself as his “Protector”. “He was a very influential person, explains Juliette. He prided himself on being a leftist, feminist guy. Me, I was nothing. He knew it and laughed at it. I felt like I was completely imprisoned. Either I was under his duress or I was insulted and lost my friends. “

Juliette’s ordeal ends when, as part of her training, her attacker goes abroad. She repeats her first year. “I was going backwards to class. I, who had dreamed so much of Sciences-Po, was disgusted by it. I was no longer working. I was really, really bad ”, she explains. Juliette cannot tell her family about it. They went to so much trouble to help him. Nor to his friends, it sounded too much like an admission of failure. She thinks she can forget. Until that day when, at a party with friends, he resurfaced. Again, she is petrified. She spends the whole summer just thinking about it. “In September, a friend told me about a rape she suffered. It gave me a huge shock. “ Juliette wants an apology and confronts her attacker. She is terrified. Everything in the eyes of her rapist sends her back to her nightmare. She finds the strength to tell him that he raped her. He starts to cry. And recognize his actions. “I yelled at him for an hour. It did me good. I no longer felt crazy, but legitimate. “

Everything is linked. She has the courage to tell the affair to the director of the IEP, who assures her of her support. The aggressor is prohibited from staying in the establishment. Teachers, including Christine Mennesson, sociologist specializing in gender, help him. And on the evening of February 5, she published her letter. “The next day, I was surprised at the extent of the reactions and the testimonies. “ Feminist activist Anna Toumazoff contacted her and suggested that she take her letter to the general public. She created the hashtag #SciencesPorcs. “Then it was very fast, said Juliette. Media coverage, cascading testimonies… ” In the process, she files a complaint.

Today, the young woman testifies with her face uncovered – “Must stop hiding, it’s not a shame!” “- and wishes to be able to be useful to others. She hopes “A real reflection on what is happening in our schools. To be able to study in safety, especially when you are a woman. Today, we are taught to be afraid and not to speak, it is very serious ”! Juliette is part of the MeToo generation, is involved in the Toulouse feminist movements. She knows that this system, which constantly flouts the notion of consent, encourages a culture of rape. “We are told repeatedly that we will train the elite of the nation, which creates oversized egos. “ She castigates this logic of domination in which the subordinate must endure, then, when he in turn has power, is unleashed with complete impunity. “It’s very unhealthy, toxic”, she insists. This student who raped her, maybe one day he will become one of the powerful in this world … Juliette insists: “The extent of the testimonies shows that it is systemic, Sciences-Po can also be a machine which trains to destroy. “

Nadège Dubessay