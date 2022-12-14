The mayor of Istanbul has been sentenced to two years and seven months in prison. The court found Ekrem Imamoglu, a political opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, guilty of insulting members of the electoral council, whom he had called “idiots.”

The 52-year-old politician of the opposition party CHP is also no longer allowed to be politically active, the judge ruled. Imamoglu is a possible candidate to run against Erdogan in next year’s presidential elections.

“This is a pathetic approach to democracy and the rule of law,” said Imamoglu’s lawyer Kemal Polat. The lawyer announced almost immediately that he would appeal. That means that Imamoglu can remain mayor for the time being. People sentenced to less than four years in prison rarely end up behind bars in Turkey.

Prosecutors had demanded a prison sentence of up to four years against Imamoglu last May. He has acknowledged that he has expressed criticism, but according to him it was a political discussion.

Imamoglu won the mayoral elections in Turkey’s largest city in 2019, a setback for Erdogan’s AK party, once mayor of Istanbul. After complaints about irregularities, the electoral council decided that the elections should be redone. Imamoglu won again. He had called the rerun of the elections bad for Turkey’s international standing and called the responsible officials fools.