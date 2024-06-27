For the bank, the “surprising” election results harm the stability of currencies and markets around the world

The bank Goldman Sachsin a statement released on Monday (June 24, 2024), said that recent macroeconomic data has stabilized volatility in several markets, although political risks represent a “wall of worries”.

In the text, the financial institution reported that data on May inflation in the US mitigated the risk of an excessively restrictive monetary policy. Additionally, the jobs report and service sector surveys eased fears of a deeper economic slowdown.

These favorable events helped maintain the stability of currencies and stock markets in developed countries, with US interest rates showing little variation.

However, this tranquility was disrupted by spikes in volatility in European and emerging market assets due to a series of surprise election results, renewed focus on fiscal and institutional deterioration, and a decline in concentrated investment positions.

This environment of uncertainty has increased attention to upcoming important political events, such as national elections in France and the United Kingdom and the 1st presidential debate in the United States.

“With the political risk premium rising on these events, we can expect a period of relief in the coming months, before the actual start of the US election season”said Goldman Sachs analysts.

“If macroeconomic news continues to be favorable, as we expect, this should allow for a gradual recovery in exchange rate carry and new records on stock markets as political uncertainties are overcome. However, recent events serve as a reminder that political risks are capable of causing the most abrupt changes in the current scenario.”Goldman concluded.

With information from Investing Brazil.