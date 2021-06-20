by Hugo Cilo

Confident patriot: “The PT, with Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, destroyed Brazil.”

Nonconforming voter: “It’s just that President Jair Bolsonaro is a genocide; half a million Brazilians have died so far because of their stupidity and denial.”

Confident patriot: “But Lula is a thief, a liar and a cynical. It looted state-owned companies, broke the government and bought the media to perpetuate itself in power.”

Nonconforming voter: “The current president does the same. It uses public advertising funds to buy media outlets and try to strangle press freedom. He aligned himself with the popular SBT, Record, Jovem Pan and the like to seduce evangelicals, retirees and vulnerable people who beg for help.”

Confident patriot: “If Bolsonaro kills, it’s trying to hit. He never closed a single commercial door. It’s a victim of politicking. He is Christian, honest, defends his family and prescribes early treatment. The governors, the STF togados and the congressional butchers hinder the president…”

The transcription of a routine, republican and unreasonable debate on WhatsApp – replicated by the millions, with different characters, in virtual groups throughout Brazil – clearly exposes the political, moral, ethical and civilizing quagmire that the country has gotten into in the last few elections. The arrogance and dissonance with the reality of systemic corruption observed in the governments of former presidents Lula and Dilma pushed the country to elect a false messiah. The same, until proven otherwise, now takes the nation back to Lula, as in an endless pendulum of left-right-left-right. A phenomenon, in popular parlance, that describes a dog chasing its tail.

This Saturday, June 19, 2021, the day the country surpasses the shameful mark of 500,000 deaths, the resilience of political extremism dictates the rhythm of clashes between reds, yellow-greens, multicolored or faded ones on social networks. An undeclared civil war. Thousands of Brazilians who have not yet entered the statistics are dying, right now, for not having been immunized when they could.

In the economy, some of those behind closed doors condemn the decision of mayors and governors. Those who have already reopened, cry for the lack of consumers – either for those who have already died or for those who have disappeared simply because of the lack of willingness to take the risk.

Brazil, which is currently experiencing the worst of the worlds at the gates of the 2022 electoral race, rescues the essence of old theories to define its future. The first, known as the Principle of Relativity, inserted in modern science by Galileo Galilei, determined that any movement only has any meaning when compared to another reference point. Second, harm reduction, which advocates the mitigation of damages related to practices that cause damage – the old known “less worse”. And finally, the economy. Ah, for economics there are no theories other than mass immunization and the resumption of normal life. Whatever your side or argument, hold on tight. Elections are on the way.

* Hugo Cilo is a columnist and business editor for IstoÉ Dinheiro magazine

