The entrance to the Trump Tower in Manhattan on January 12 in New York. CARLO ALLEGRI / Reuters

The rejection of the irate speech that Donald Trump delivered last Wednesday, when he harangued hundreds of followers to march towards the Capitol, runs the risk of becoming a repudiation of his brand, the Trump Organization, the vast real estate empire of the New York tycoon turned president. The New York City Council, home of the family emporium, is considering terminating contracts with the organization for the management of several attractions in Central Park and a golf course in the Bronx in protest at the violent invasion of Congress, which resulted in five fatalities and that has led the Republican to the gates of a new impeachment.

But the mayor’s office is not the only institution that distances itself from an increasingly stained name and brand, especially as, in each speech, the Republican president evades his responsibility for the coup and defends his right to freedom of expression and say what he pleases, as he did Tuesday in Texas, in front of the border wall with Mexico. Deutsche Bank announced that same day that it is canceling operations with the group’s companies, although the German bank itself is the subject of a US investigation to determine whether it has complied with anti-money laundering regulations in some activities related to Trump’s environment. Meanwhile, an increasing number of companies listed in the US, such as the JP Morgan bank, have decided to freeze their contributions to the Republican Party.

“New York City does not do business with insurgents, nor does it want to be associated in any way with these unforgivable acts. We are studying measures to rescind the collaboration agreements ”, announced this Wednesday on his Twitter account the Democrat Bill de Blasio, the mayor of the Big Apple. Advised by the council’s legal team, De Blasio has no doubts about the legality of his decision: “If a company or the management of a company participates in criminal activities, we have the right to terminate the contract. Inciting insurrection against the United States Government is clearly a criminal act ”. The mayor’s office had previously considered the possibility of canceling the agreements, but the trigger for the assault has been decisive in slamming the door in the face of its most powerful neighbor. This year municipal elections will be held in the city, of almost nine million inhabitants and traditionally Democratic.

The Trump Organization, which has two of its emblems in New York – the Trump Tower and the Trump International hotel, on a corner of Central Park -, until now managed two ice rinks and a carousel in the green lung, in addition to the installation golf in the Bronx, one of five boroughs (districts) that make up the city. The management reported a profit of 17 million dollars a year to the Trump Organization, De Blasio explained in statements to the MSNBC network. Canceling the collaboration on the golf course will take “several months”, while that of the Central Park facilities will be resolved in 25 or 30 days, sources from the mayor’s cabinet indicated. Trump had always been very satisfied with the management of these venues, further proof, in his characteristic boastfulness, of his “talent as a businessman.”

But the height of the affront goes to the extreme of seeing how the five letters of his last name disappear from posters and logos of private properties, such as the Trump SoHo hotel, already renamed Dominick, or the Trump Place residential complex, on the banks of the Hudson. , who has also been orphaned.

Immersed in a series of legal proceedings with the Trump emporium due to outstanding debts, Deutsche Bank on Tuesday dealt another blow to the president’s businesses, depriving him of an important line of credit that for years has allowed him to finance the construction of hotels and golf courses around the world. Although the German entity declined to comment on the news due to the confidentiality due to customers, bank sources informed the newspaper The New York Times, first, then to the chain CNN that he will end his dealings with the Trump Organization. The day before, the American Signature Bank had begun to close its personal accounts and urged the president to resign.

Rejection of Trump spreads like wildfire; also to his family, as in the New York circle of his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law and court advisor, Jared Kushner. On Monday, there were already several companies listed on Wall Street, including the JP Morgan bank, which in response to the Trumpist assault on the Capitol had announced their intention to cancel all of their donations and contributions to their party, starting with the financing of Republican legislators who opposed the confirmation of the electoral victory of President-elect Joe Biden in the session interrupted by the invasion of Congress, and resumed hours later.

Following the assault on the Capitol, the PGA golf professional association announced Monday that the 2022 championship will not be held at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, also owned by the magnate. The Republican’s favorite sport, his favorite occupation even in the midst of serious political crises, also turns his back on the other side of the ocean, following the announcement by The Royal and Ancient Golf Club of Saint Andrews (R&A) in Scotland that The British Open will not be held at the tycoon’s Scottish Turnberry course until further notice. In almost all his trips to Europe, either on an official visit or to participate in NATO summits, Trump always made time to enjoy the luxurious Scottish compound.

