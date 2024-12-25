The King’s message on Christmas Eve of this 2024 that is slipping away had two backbone elements: the pain for the dana and the message of serenity in the face of the “thunderous political strife.” Despite an obvious touch on the country’s leaders, the reactions have not changed one bit from what was expected.

So, Pedro Sánchez’s partners They predictably criticized the tone, the words and even the very presence of Felipe VI at 9:00 p.m., while the majority parties in Congress, with PSOE and PP at the head, showed themselves at the monarch’s side.

Alberto Núñez-Feijóopopular leader, was one of the first to refer to the words of Felipe VI. Minutes after the message, the Galician politician celebrated and highlighted “his recognition of the solidarity of the Spanish people, his vindication of the common good as a guiding principle in politics, and his defense of the Constitution.” «The parliamentary monarchy closes another exemplary year at the service of the Spanish people. And at his side,” he added in a post in X.

The PSOE – not Pedro Sánchez – also used X to send its analysis of Felipe VI’s message. In this case, they celebrated that the King “understands that political life must be marked by serenity.” «We couldn’t agree more. Consensus must be the way to dedicate all our efforts to the well-being of the citizens of Spain,” they wrote, before dedicating the end of the post to the Valencians who still suffer the consequences of the tragic flood.









«And to those affected by DANA: you will never be alone. The State will be there as long as it takes,” they promised.

Sumar and Podemos, between “disappointing” and “depressing”

They don’t go off the planned script either in Sumar and Podemos. The group led by Vice President Yolanda Díaz affirms that Felipe VI’s message was a “disappointing and right-wing” speech and defends that the damage “was not a problem of coordination between administrations, but of climate denialism and political negligence.”

In addition, they also criticize His Majesty’s words about migration but not about “sexist violence or sexual assaults” which they see as more serious. Furthermore, it also upsets him that in his words about housing problems he did not refer to “a single one of the demands of the mobilizations of these months.”

In a somewhat cruder tone, Ione Belarrageneral secretary of Podemos, demands that “the end-of-year speeches be given at once by the President of the Republic” and describes the King as “the depressing project of the Spanish right.”

In another post he echoes the editorial of Diario Red, the media Pablo Iglesiasand affirms that Felipe VI “ignores the women of this country and makes an openly racist speech.”

From the nationalist and independence sphere, the PNV canceled the appearance before the media Aitor Esteban due to acute conjunctivitis of the spokesperson for the Basque Group in Congress, while the Catalans of Junts described Felipe VI’s message as “irrelevant”, in addition to remembering judges Llarena and Marchena.

The predictable ‘show’ of Gabriel Rufian. Already expected by many of his followers (and detractors) on social networks, the ERC parliamentary spokesperson was much less talkative than other times and put some captures and photos in four messages on X.

In the first he referred to Felipe VI’s words about housing, accompanying him with a photo of the television during the message, while in the second he used a screenshot of Bárbara Rey during her last interview on Telecinco accompanied by another photo from her television with the monarch on screen. «There is a lot of noise in public life».

Finally, and before finishing off with two messages with more text, he added four snapshots: a door limiting a path but with the grass on the side open, a bike path blocked by a guardrail, a balcony with no access from a house and another photo the screen in full real message.

The last two messages of the four that he dedicated to the King’s message referred to the queen of international football, Aitana Bonmatí (“The Queen’s speech was already yesterday”) and the request to vote with a laconic “I wish it were a joke” to the ‘truncheon’ that a user carried out to see when he was going to make the predictable joke about the King and vote.