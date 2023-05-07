Sunday, May 7, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Political prisoners | The man convicted of Lukashenko’s caricature died in prison in Belarus

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 7, 2023
in World Europe
0
Political prisoners | The man convicted of Lukashenko’s caricature died in prison in Belarus

Foreign countries|Political prisoners

Nikolai Klimovich was transported to a prison camp to serve his sentence, even though he was known to suffer from serious heart problems.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko a man sentenced to prison for a caricature has died in a prison camp. The independent Belarusian human rights organization Vjasna reported on the matter on Sunday in the Telegram messaging service.

According to Vyasna Nikolai Klimovich, 61, died in penal colony 3 in the Vitebsk region in the north of the country. In February, he was sentenced to one year in prison for defaming Lukashenko. Klimovič had published a caricature of Lukashenko on social media. He was transported to a prison camp to serve his sentence, although he was known to suffer from serious heart problems.

According to Vyasna’s calculations, there are almost 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus.

#Political #prisoners #man #convicted #Lukashenkos #caricature #died #prison #Belarus

See also  Studying Some high school students are now taking a record number of courses in panic - one reason is concern about study places
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“Because you do those dirty things to him”, Octavio Ocaña’s father, on photos of Julián Figueroa’s body

"Because you do those dirty things to him", Octavio Ocaña's father, on photos of Julián Figueroa's body

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result