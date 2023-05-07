Political prisoners | The man convicted of Lukashenko’s caricature died in prison in Belarus

Nikolai Klimovich was transported to a prison camp to serve his sentence, even though he was known to suffer from serious heart problems.

Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko a man sentenced to prison for a caricature has died in a prison camp. The independent Belarusian human rights organization Vjasna reported on the matter on Sunday in the Telegram messaging service.

According to Vyasna Nikolai Klimovich, 61, died in penal colony 3 in the Vitebsk region in the north of the country. In February, he was sentenced to one year in prison for defaming Lukashenko. Klimovič had published a caricature of Lukashenko on social media. He was transported to a prison camp to serve his sentence, although he was known to suffer from serious heart problems.

According to Vyasna’s calculations, there are almost 1,500 political prisoners in Belarus.