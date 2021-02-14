Moscow’s police stations are overcrowded after the Navalny protests. Detainees are taken to a converted prison in the village.

SACHAROWO taz | He left the shoelaces behind heavy doors somewhere. Boris has seen and heard many heavy doors open in the past few days. He has already experienced a lot “that I would never have imagined”, as the 33-year-old says, here in a parking lot full of snow-covered cars, behind him the barbed wire and his “shitty time” in Block A of a special detention center for almost 1,000 arrested people the protests for the release of the opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

He inhales the frosty air, exhales, his glasses fog up a little. Freedom. “Feels unreal.” Boris hugs his girlfriend Galina, hugs his buddy Sergei, takes a few steps. The snow crunches under his shoes, which have strips of gauze in them to replace shoelaces.

The programmer was imprisoned for ten days because he took to the streets in Moscow on a January afternoon – “for the idea of ​​a free and open Russia”. Like so many others across the country who wanted to show the state after Nawalny was arrested: It doesn’t work that way.

The state, in its own way, let the protesters know that it would not tolerate such displeasure. He struck, indiscriminately, brutally. Boris found himself against a wall in a Moscow backyard, next to him were other young men, behind him Omon special police officers. He was electrocuted by an electric baton and eventually dragged himself into a prisoner van. He spent hours in a police station, minutes in front of a judge, and six days in a detention cell in southeast Moscow. Until he came here, to Sakharovo. “A political concentration camp,” as some Russian media write.

The prisoner transport arrives at night

Sakharovo is a village like so many others in Russia. Wooden houses and dacha villas nestle along the route to the south-west, just under 60 kilometers and an hour and a half drive from Moscow. 70 people are said to live in the place, they have not been counted for ten years.

In 2015, the so-called multifunctional center for migrants opened on the edge of the village. Here, in the modern two-storey building, foreigners * get their work permits, can apply for their residence permit or Russian citizenship. A watchtower rises into the air further in the forest. Barbed wire surrounds the yellow buildings. “Deportation detention for migrants” is written on a red sign. The authorities call it “ZWSIG”. Russian citizens only have access to the site to wait for the end of a procedure to revoke their citizenship. Actually.

But then one night suddenly 80 women and men are carted up, crammed into prisoner trucks. The next night there are another 150, the next day 150 and later another 400. An institution in which around 100 people, mostly Central Asians, wait months for their deportation, becomes a special prison for more than 800 protesters.

Police stations across Moscow have long been overcrowded. On the evening of protest after the trial against Navalny on February 2, special police detained more than 1,000 demonstrators in the Russian capital. Those arrested from the two previous weekends of protest were not yet free again.

What to do with the many “political” people? This is what police officers and aid organizations call the mostly young people who stand up against the arbitrariness of the state, but are “puppets of the West” for the Russian state. The terms bring back memories of the Gulag period under Stalin.

In the first few days after the mass arrests, according to human rights activists who have visited the institutions several times in the past few days, basic human rights were disregarded. The prisoner buses stand for hours in front of the precincts, outside it is minus 20 degrees, sometimes the arrested have to push their prisoner transporter themselves because the engine does not start anymore.

No water, no food, no calls

There is no water, no food in the prisons, notices of appeal are lost, women and men are not allowed to make calls, their families do not know where they are for days. Lawyers have little access to their clients. In some 8-man cells there are 27 men, there are no mattresses on the metal beds, and the standing toilets are clogged. Sometimes the guards turn the heating up to 30 degrees during the day, at night it is completely off, it gets freezing.

Everyone is under stress, hardly any of the prisoners has ever been locked up before. They rebel, they band together, they shout “Putin is a thief” on their short walks in the metal cage, they pick themselves up with smuggled smartphones, and they post pictures of their cells on the Internet. The authorities respond with harsh searches. Sakharovo in particular is becoming the epitome of the state’s inhuman attitude towards its citizens.

Yevgeny Resnitsky, volunteer “It’s pointless to be afraid, we have to take matters into our own hands”

Volunteers oppose the “vertical of power” with “horizontal structures”. They organize themselves in chats, search for the prisoners in them, they bring tea, sausage, napkins, soups, toothbrushes, shampoos and tons of water in front of the institutions. They negotiate with the men and women in the passage until late at night, so that they should please pass on the packages that have been brought to the prisoners, they cook soup for the relatives waiting in the cold, they pick up those released and bring them home.

“We solve any problems non-stop,” says Yevgeny Resnizki from the volunteer organization “Peredatschi” (parcel). “As a prisoner you are lost. The state can only snap shut, the left hand doesn’t know what the right is doing, responsibility is passed on and the individual is left to himself, not just in custody. ”The 36-year-old has been politically active for ten years , worked in the Moscow “Navalny Staff” and also took to the streets himself. “Fortunately, without being arrested.”

Repressions are increasing

Now his help is asked in front of the computer. Up to 18 hours a day, he coordinates around 8,000 volunteers in the city who bring food for the prisoners and keep watch in front of the asylums if someone is released. “It’s pointless to be afraid, we have to take matters into our own hands, precisely because the state is increasingly maneuvering itself into a trap and not making people an offer,” says the marketing expert.

In Sakharovo the queue for the delivery of food has become smaller after days. “Finally,” say the people here. Juri has packed apples, water, instant noodles, nuts and biscuits in a transparent bag if she wants to bring his friend Roman over. As Roman did for him when he, Juri, was imprisoned for ten days in 2017. “We are completely interchangeable. Today they’ll catch me, tomorrow another. “

People’s anger is growing, while the state’s repression is growing stronger. The authorities threatened the prisoners with criminal proceedings, they put Navalny confidants under house arrest or on the wanted list. They humiliate activists and journalists. District police officers systematically come out to protest participants across the country. They use facial recognition to find them. The arrest is also intimidating.

“I’ve been sitting for ten days now. Ten days of my life – and nothing achieved through it, ”says Boris in front of the prison in Sakharovo. “We have to think differently about the protest. Getting beaten up and arrested doesn’t get us anywhere. “