The blogger Igor Losik canceled the hunger strike after 42 days. Janka Belarus tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 56.

Igor Losik has been behind bars for more than 200 days. There are three cameras in his cell and he is monitored around the clock. The conditions in prison are terrible. And none of that for a crazy murderer whose guilt has been proven. But for a 28-year-old blogger, one of the administrators of the Telegram channel “Belarus mit Hirn”, who has 335,000 subscribers.

On June 25, 2020, long before the presidential elections, Igor Losik’s apartment was searched and arrested on the same day. Criminal proceedings were initiated against him for calling for a mass event that was a major threat to public order.

Since then, Igor has been in custody. He was charged again in December, this time for preparing to participate in mass riots. It can be imprisoned for up to eight years. As a sign of his protest, Igor Losik went on an indefinite hunger strike. The only answer to that: extension of his term. European diplomats asked several times for access to the detainee, but so far in vain. Human rights activists recognized the young man as a political prisoner.

Like other political prisoners, he did not hurt or hit anyone. Nor did he torture anyone, as representatives of the military and intelligence services in Belarus regularly do. He was arrested for the truth.

“Igor is a hostage”

“Igor is a hostage. He is being held under terrible conditions. You did not hand him my letters. They put him in a cell with a lousy man. They broke it as far as they could. Maybe they even hit him. To this day I cannot understand what exactly they want to achieve with what they want from him. What mass unrest if a person has their one and a half year old daughter in their arms at this time? ”, Igor’s wife Darja told the news portal reform.by.

Their little daughter Paulina doesn’t know anything about politics, but she understands that she hasn’t seen her dad for a long time. And she tries to feed his photo, which is on a table in the apartment.

On January 23, a Saturday, thousands of people from all over Belarus came to the solidarity march and formed a human chain for Igor Losik. “He is courageous, heroic and of a strong spirit and we are convinced: This regime is not worth the fact that the best people in the country sacrifice their own lives.”

Ordinary Belarusians have submitted written guarantees for Igor to the Belarus investigation committee. Perhaps this will make it possible to convert the sentence into house arrest.

Hunger strike ended

On January 19, the Orthodox priest Vladislav Bogomolnikov, who carried out the funeral service for Roman Bondarenko (who died on November 12 after police violence; Note from the author) announced that he would also start a hunger strike as a sign of solidarity.

Two students from the medical university, Margarita Trafimovich and Eleonora Arsumanjan, joined him. Her statement stated: “I will starve as long as the violence continues. I am convinced that he (Igor Losik; Editor’s note) makes a mistake and I see only one way to find a solution: to go on a hunger strike. “

On January 25th, Igor ended his hunger strike. 42 days without food, only with water, tea and the only medicinal preparation allowed in mail: normogidron. And all of this to draw attention, also internationally, to the situation of political prisoners and their illegal imprisonment, as well as to the brutal arrests of people who are not guilty of anything.

His lawyer forwarded his open letter to the Belarusians: “I haven’t eaten for more than forty days. I feel the strength in me to hold out even longer. But I was shocked by this incredible wave of solidarity. And also the requests of hundreds, thousands of Belarusians to stop in order to be able to experience our common victory in good health …

… I never wanted to be the center of attention, I didn’t want a public. I just wanted to live a quiet life and raise my daughter. But I was forced to take these radical measures …

Winter is definitely followed by spring, and at the end of the night there is sunrise. It has never been possible to change or stop historical processes through decrees, arrests or shootings. “

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey