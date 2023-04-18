Electoral political polls today April 18, 2023
POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The gap between the Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party increases, while judgments on the Meloni government worsen. This was stated by the latest Quorum/YouTrend survey for SkyTg24, which also sees a 0.2 point growth for the 5-star Movement, now at 16.6 percent. Still in second place is the Democratic Party, which in the last two weeks has lost 3/10 reaching 20.3 percent, while the Brothers of Italy stands at 28.9 percent (+0.1%).
In the center-right there is a collapse of the League, to 8.1 percent after losing almost a percentage point, to the advantage of Forza Italia, which in the days of Silvio Berlusconi’s hospitalization obtained 0.6 points, rising to 6.8 percent . Action/Italia viva still ranks between the two government partners, which remains at 7.5 percent (+0.2%) despite the break between Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda. At 3 percent the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left (+0.3%), while +Europe is at 2.1 percent (+0.1%). At the bottom are Italexit, at 1.9 percent (-0.3%), and Noi Moderati, at 0.9 percent (-0.3%).
Over the past 14 years, Quorum/YouTrend have also found a one percentage point increase in negative opinions of the Meloni government’s work, now at 49 percent. A negative difference of seven points compared to the positive opinions on the executive. Among party leaders, confidence is growing in both Giorgia Meloni (41%) and Elly Schlein (31%), who have seen increases of one point and two percentage points respectively. Giuseppe Conte remains in second place, stable at 38 percent.
HOW POLLS ARE MADE
Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.
Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.
Read also: All polls
#Political #polls #today #April #assessments #government #worsen
Leave a Reply