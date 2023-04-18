Electoral political polls today April 18, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – The gap between the Brothers of Italy and the Democratic Party increases, while judgments on the Meloni government worsen. This was stated by the latest Quorum/YouTrend survey for SkyTg24, which also sees a 0.2 point growth for the 5-star Movement, now at 16.6 percent. Still in second place is the Democratic Party, which in the last two weeks has lost 3/10 reaching 20.3 percent, while the Brothers of Italy stands at 28.9 percent (+0.1%).

In the center-right there is a collapse of the League, to 8.1 percent after losing almost a percentage point, to the advantage of Forza Italia, which in the days of Silvio Berlusconi’s hospitalization obtained 0.6 points, rising to 6.8 percent . Action/Italia viva still ranks between the two government partners, which remains at 7.5 percent (+0.2%) despite the break between Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda. At 3 percent the Alliance Verdi/Italian Left (+0.3%), while +Europe is at 2.1 percent (+0.1%). At the bottom are Italexit, at 1.9 percent (-0.3%), and Noi Moderati, at 0.9 percent (-0.3%).

Over the past 14 years, Quorum/YouTrend have also found a one percentage point increase in negative opinions of the Meloni government’s work, now at 49 percent. A negative difference of seven points compared to the positive opinions on the executive. Among party leaders, confidence is growing in both Giorgia Meloni (41%) and Elly Schlein (31%), who have seen increases of one point and two percentage points respectively. Giuseppe Conte remains in second place, stable at 38 percent.