The Schlein effect continues on the Pd which is still growing. This is what emerges from the survey that SWG carried out for Tg La7 on the voting intentions of Italians. Brothers of Italy is confirmed as the first party. The formation led by Giorgia Meloni is at 29.3% and marks -0.4%. Elly Schlein’s Democratic Party is at 20.7% with +0.3%.

Giuseppe Conte’s M5S is stable at 15.1%. Matteo Salvini’s League rises, passing to 8.8% with +0.4%. Share-Italia Viva (7.7%) loses 0.1%, Forza Italia rises to 6.5% with +0.3%. Verdi and Sinistra are at 3.2%, followed by +Europe (2.4%), Unione Popolare (1.9%) and Per l’Italia con Paragone (1.9%).