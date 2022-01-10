The Democratic Party in front of the Brothers of Italy. This is the picture of the Swg poll for Tg La7. The Democratic Party is confirmed in first place in voting intentions with 22.2%, without changes compared to 3 weeks ago. Fratelli d’Italia grows by 0.2% and reaches 19.9%. The League gives away 0.6% and is now worth 19%. Step forward of the 5 Star Movement, which rises to 14%. Forza Italia gains 0.4% and now reaches 7.8%. Stock goes from 4% to 4.1%.