Swg La7 political electoral polls, Giorgia Meloni first with FdI: Pd and Lega follow

F.ratelli of Italy from Giorgia Meloni it is the first Italian party with 21.8%. This is what emerges from the surveys of Swg commissioned by Tg La7. Follows the Democratic party from Enrico Letta with 20.8% (-0.4%). There League from Matteo Salvini it declined by 0.3% and dropped to 15.6%. The 5 Star Movement from Giuseppe Conte remains stable at 12.9%. Come on Italy from Silvio Berlusconi drops to 7.8%.

The federation between Action from Carlo Calenda And + Europe from Benedetto Della Vedova they record 5%. Mdp Article 1 from Roberto Speranza And Pierluigi Bersani they rise to 2.7%. Italian left from Nicola Fratoianni to 2.6%. Italy Viva from Matteo Renzi to 2.5%.





