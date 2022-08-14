The League is growing in the polls, which confirm a positive trend for Matteo Salvini’s party for a few weeks now. The latest survey that goes in this direction – explains a press release from the Carroccio – is by Enzo Risso: between 5 August and 12 August, the League rose by 0.6%, passing from 14.1% to 14.7% . In general, for Risso the overall value of the center-right is 45.3% against 34.9% of the sum of Pd, Action, Iv, Più Europa, Article 1, the Italian Left and the Greens, Together for the Future.