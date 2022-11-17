Brothers of Italy rises again, the 5 Star Movement detaches the Democratic Party. The Proger Index Research poll for Piazzapulita photographs voting intentions and highlights the growth of Giorgia Meloni’s party. Fratelli d’Italia gains 0.5% in one week and rises to 29.6%. The M5S reaches 16.8% and detaches the Pd which drops from 16.7% to 16.5%. The League is at 8.2%, Action and Italia Viva are stable at 8% while Forza Italia stands at 6.5%. Greens and the Italian Left at 3.9%, +Europe at 3% and Italiexit at 2.3%.