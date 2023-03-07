Brothers of Italy clearly first party. The Pd of the new secretary Elly Schlein takes off and surpasses Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement. This is the picture outlined by the SWG survey for Tg La7. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party is stable at 30.7%. Behind the Brothers of Italy, the Democratic Party rises and after the primaries goes from 16.4% to 19%. Schlein’s Democratic Party overtakes the M5S, which drops 1.3% and slips to 15.7%. Step forward by the League (+0.1%), now at 8.8%, and leap by Azione-Italia Viva, which gain 0.8% and settle at 8%. Forza Italia rises from 6.4% to 6.6%. The Greens and the Left lose 0.8% and are now worth 3%. +Europe also down, from 2.9% to 2.1%. Therefore Unione Popolare at 1.8% and Per l’Italia con Paragone at 1.7%.