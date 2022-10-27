Fratelli d’Italia is still growing. The Pd in ​​front of the M55. The Proger Index Research survey assigns 28% to Fratelli d’Italia. Giorgia Meloni’s party gains 0.8% compared to last week. The Democratic Party loses 0.1% and is now worth 17.6%, the 5 Star Movement is stable at 16.2%. The League rises from 8.5% to 8.6%. Italia Viva-Action is also on the rise, now at 8.1%. Forza Italia is down, losing 0.7% and now stands at 6.8%. Followed by Green Europe-Italian Left at 4.1%, + Europe at 3.2% and Italexit at 2.2%.