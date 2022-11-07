Fratelli d’Italia is still growing, the 5 Star Movement detaches the Democratic Party. This is the picture of the Swg poll that photographs the voting intentions for Tg La7. Fratelli d’Italia earns 0.3%: Giorgia Meloni’s party rises to 29.4%. The M5S grows by 0.5% and reaches 16.8%, detaching the Democratic Party, which yields 0.3% and falls to 16%. Action-Italia Viva (8.4%), Lega (7.7%) and Forza Italia (6.3%) all lost 0.2%. Verdi and Sinistra are worth 4%, + Europe slips to 3.7% while Italexit is stable at 2.5%.