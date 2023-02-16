Fratelli d’Italia flies to 31%. The M5S drops, the Pd rises. This is the picture outlined by the Proger Index Research survey which photographs the intentions to vote for Piazza Pulita. Giorgia Meloni’s party gains 0.3% compared to the beginning of February and rises to 31%. The M5S drops 0.2% and is now worth 17.5%. Progress of the Pd (+0.2%), now at 15.4%. Same growth as the League, which rises to 8.8%. Action-Italia Viva lose 0.3% and fall to 7.6%. Forza Italia also down, accredited by 6.3%.