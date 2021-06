Fratelli d’Italia by Giorgia Meloni first party according to the Swg poll for Tg La7. Fdi earns 0.2% and rises to 20.7% bypassing the League. Matteo Salvini’s party drops 0.3% and drops to 20.3%. Step forward of the Democratic Party which passes from 18.6% to 18.8%. The 5 Star Movement earns 0.6% and stands at 16.6%. Forza Italia grows by 0.2% and is now worth 7%. Carlo Calenda’s share reaches 3.9% and Sinistra Italiana reaches 2.7%. Article 1 drops to 2.3% and Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva goes from 2.3% to 2.1%.