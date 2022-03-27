Latest polls, Fratelli d’Italia flies: first party. League in decline but coalition firmly in the lead

Interesting data from the new survey by Nando Pagnoncelli for Corriere della Sera. The most important change, according to the Corriere “is the significant increase in the Brothers of Italy (+ 1.8%) which, with 21.5% of the votes, ranks first, surpassing the Democratic Party, which stopped at 20, 7%. In third place we find the League (17.5%) which retreated by 0.5%, followed by the 5 Star Movement (down by 0.9%) which stood at 14.5%, reaching the lowest point. low in the last 2 years. So Forza Italia, estimated at 8.1% (-0.8%), which after the growth recorded in the last few months returns to the values ​​of last autumn “.

And again: “It is worth noting the gradual growth of Italexit by Gianluigi Paragone (now estimated at 2.3%), the decline of the two parties to the left of the Democratic Party and above all the share of abstentionists and undecided (40.6%) who it maintains very high and has been steadily above 40% since January “.

Latest polls, among the leaders Meloni overrides Conte. Cala Salvini

As Pagnoncelli writes, “on the basis of these estimates, the center-right (made up of the Brothers of Italy, Lega and Forza Italia) with 47.1% gains 0.5%, increasing the already clear advantage over the center-left (31.2% ) as well as on a Giallorossi alliance (38%, down by 1.4%) and returning to prevail on the “wide field” (45.7%, down by 1.1%) “. As regards the appreciation of leaders, Pagnoncelli’s survey shows some changes, “starting with Giorgia Meloni (approval rating equal to 37) who overtakes Giuseppe Conte in first place (stable at 36), by virtue of the increase in one point compared to February. Note the drop of three points by Matteo Salvini (currently at 24, the lowest value since 2016 to date) after the controversy in Poland “.

