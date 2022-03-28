Brothers of Italy in front of the Pd and Lega if we went to vote today. The Swg poll for Tg La7 attributes 21.6% (- 0.2%) to Giorgia Meloni’s party. The Democratic Party loses 0.5% and stands at 21.1%. The League also falls, falling by 0.4% and now worth 16%. The 5 Star Movement is growing, gaining 0.5% and rising to 13.4%. Forza Italia makes a step forward, reaching 7.9%, and Action Più Europa, now at 5.4%. Article 1 is 2.6%, the Italian Left is 2.5% like the Greens, immediately ahead of Italia Viva (2.4%).