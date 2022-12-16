Brothers of Italy doubles the 5 Star Movement and alone is worth more than M5S and Pd combined. This is the picture outlined by the survey carried out by the Quorum/YouTrend research institute for Sky TG24 and broadcast today by the all news channel. As far as voting intentions are concerned, the Brothers of Italy reach 33%. The party led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni clearly detaches the M5S which stands at 16.7%, followed by the Pd at 15.4%. The League registers 9.1%, while Action/Italia Viva obtains 8.5%. Further back, Forza Italia at 6%, Alleanza Verdi Sinistra at 3.1%, ItalExit at 2.4%, +Europe at 1.9%, Unione Popolare at 1.8%, finally Noi Moderati – Udc at 1.1%.