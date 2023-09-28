Fratelli d’Italia is the first party with a large advantage over the Democratic Party. This is the picture outlined today by the survey carried out by Eumetra for Piazzapulita. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party is at 28.9%, while Elly Schlein’s PD is at 19.7%. Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement is at 16.8%, while Matteo Salvini’s League is worth 9.8%. Forza Italia is at 6.7% followed by Azione (3.9%), Verdi-Sinistra (3.4%) and Italia Viva (2.9%).