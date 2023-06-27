Brothers of Italy and Pd drop, M5S and Lega rise. The SWG survey for Tg La7 highlights the news of the voting intentions as of June 26th. Brothers of Italy remains firmly first party: the formation of the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gives 0.3% and drops to 28.6%. Elly Schlein’s Pd loses 0.2% and settles at 20.3%. Giuseppe Conte’s 5 Star Movement is on the rise, gaining 0.3% and reaching 16.3%. Matteo Salvini’s League goes from 9.1% to 9.3%. Step back for Forza Italia, now at 7.1%. Followed by Action (3.5%), Verdi and Sinistra (3.3%), Italia Viva (3.1%), +Europe (2.3%), For Italy with Paragone (2.1%) and Popular Union (1.7%).