Still Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party is growing, very close to 30%. But Schlein’s Democratic Party also continues to grow, which gains +0.2% in seven days. This is what has been underlined by SWG political survey for TgLa7, presented tonight by Enrico Mentana. More in detail, Fratelli d’Italia stands at 29.8% (+0.3% compared to last week), Pd at 21.3% (+0.2%), M5S at 15.8% (+0 .2%), Lega at 8.6% (-0.4%), Forza Italia at 6.8% (+0.2), Action at 4.1%. And again: Verdi and the Italian Left at 3.4% (+0.1%), Italia Viva at 2.7% (-0.1%), +Europe stable at 2.4%, For Italy with Comparison to 1.9% (+0.1%), Unione Popolare to 1.4% (-0.2%), other lists 1.8% (-0.4).