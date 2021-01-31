The Spanish news channels show it as an unprecedented scandal; journalists repudiate the greed of politics, but also of the religious sphere. It is the news of the moment and generates a harsh debate in public opinion: officials, authorities of health care centers and even priests apply the vaccine, before the essential personnel who are in the first line of the trench such as doctors, nurses, older adults , risk groups. In the background, but not far behind, the business of vaccines and the complicity of governments. In Argentina the problems are the same –and worse-, with the difference that no one is scandalized.

In the Buenos Aires municipality of San Andrés de Giles, two Peronist councilors had to resign after it emerged that they had given the vaccine, without being a priority. It is about none other than the president of the Deliberative Rabbit, Laura Branchini, and her counterpart Mariana Cané. Does it only happen in one municipality? No. There would be dozens of municipalities throughout the country in which the sectors with the most power are privileged: the mayor, the main politicians, local businessmen, renowned families. “The cream of the people”, as they say.

Another political pettiness has also just come to light, which is rarely seen in the world and which comes hand in hand with the crack. The premise is “Where there is an opposition mayor, we put together a parallel vaccination campaign and we give him minimal participation.”

The complaint that made noise was that of the mayor of Parchment, Javier Martínez from PRO, who denounced that there were flyers and leaflets from La Campora calling on the citizens to register for vaccination in basic units. As a result of them, the opposition demanded the Minister of Health, Dabiel Gollán, to provide explanations.

However, for several weeks in districts, especially in the interior of Buenos Aires, the practice of not organizing anything together between the opposition mayor and the opposition political forces is something recurrent. The first antecedent was in Olavarría, governed by another PRO leader, Ezequiel Galli. There, a special center with a generator set had been set up to store the Sputnik V vaccines. However, Health Minister Daniel Gollán and La Campora decided to send the doses to an oncology hospital without adequate cold equipment. Conclusion, of the 450 vaccines, 400 had to be discarded because the cold chain was cut.

The modality would be replicated in General Alvear, Maipú, Suipacha, Lobería – and the list continues – all with radical mayors. The scheme is the same. Vaccines are given to hospital personnel, but the rest – older adults, security personnel, risk personnel, etc. – are handled by La Campora at ANses (the owner is camper Fernanda Raverta) or PAMI (another camper, Luana Volnovich)

Gollan and Kicillof vaccinate La Plata photo Telam

It happens that the electoral campaign has already started and there is no scope to let the enemy politically capitalize on something, such as vaccinating and saving people’s lives. Nobody can think of a joint effort between the ruling party and the opposition, even when lives are at stake and there are very close to 50 thousand deaths.

A frame of pettiness that occurs in the midst of a confusion caused by the official discourse. Society must process different and contradictory discourses in the face of the same pandemic.

On November 6, Alberto Fernández assured that “if everything goes well we could vaccinate 10 million people on the end of vaccines”. As of January 1, just doses arrived to vaccinate 410 thousand people and for now they only received the two doses just over 50 thousand.

On December 10, the President announced that in February the necessary doses would arrive to “vaccinate the 10 million people that we are anticipating.” Of the 5 million doses planned for January, only 520 thousand arrived. So that Russians owe Argentina 4,480,000 in January and 14,700.00 in February. The Russian Fund admitted the delay and said that only for the second quarter – April, May and June – production would be increased to meet the commitments, among them with Argentina.

The big question is why Chile, which on Thursday received 2 million doses from China Sinovac and this Sunday expects to receive another 2 million, if added to the 154 thousand it has from Pfizer, It already has more than 4,154,000 doses that allows it to inoculate more than 2 million Chileans, approximately 12% of its population. Even more. While Argentina has announced through a power point of the Ministry of Health that it expects to have 51 million doses by August 1 to vaccinate more than 25 million people, 55% of the population, something that the Government plans to specify in the last quarter of the year, in Chile they have reported that they intend to have 80% of Chileans vaccinated by July 1.

Who is harmed by unfulfilled advertisements beyond the responsibility of Vladimir Putin or the Gamaleya Institute? First of all, to people who trust that “the vaccines are coming” and that does not happen. But above all, the presidential word is pierced, which becomes less credible.

Something similar happens with the Buenos Aires governor, Axel Kicillof. “You have to celebrate, the sacrifice ended successfully,” he launched on January 19 before a slight drop in cases. The president attributed this slight improvement to the restrictions that only force the closure of bars and restaurants between 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. However, due to the times and the tenor of the measure, it is impossible to account for ten days after the start of its application consolidated improvements.

Or when the governor highlighted the tourism of the previous weekend – which was very good – and he was quick to affirm that the season “is reaching a level of up to 75% tourist influx.” “Despite the restrictions, we are facing an excellent season,” he remarked. Perhaps he did not maintain contact with mayors such as Guillermo Montenegro de a place like Mar del Plata that is experiencing its worst summer season in 20 years. The reference is nothing less than the crisis of 2001.

