PRTB candidate’s social media accounts were suspended by the Electoral Court; candidate says there is a direct attack on democracy

The candidate for Mayor of São Paulo PRTB (Brazilian Labor Renewal Party), Pablo Marçal, published a note this Saturday (Aug. 24, 2024) in which he criticizes the Electoral Court’s decision to temporarily suspend his social networks. According to the coach, there is a “political persecution” in ““alarming levels” that reached the “apex”.

“It is with deep concern that we inform the press and Brazilian society of the growing political siege against the pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marçal. Evidence of a systematic and unprecedented persecution is rapidly accumulating”says the statement (read the full text below).

According to the coach, “sources of the Planalto Palace” consider their victory in the 2024 municipal elections as “practically certain”.

“In response, they are orchestrating a campaign of defamation and political persecution that is one of the most filthy and cruel ever seen in our recent history.”

“This maneuver attempts to stifle the candidate’s communication with the people. This action not only violates the most basic democratic principles, but also represents a blatant attempt to silence a voice that resonates with millions of São Paulo residents.”he declared.

Marçal’s note also says that there is a blatant attempt to “silence a voice that resonates with millions of people from São Paulo” and that there is a direct attack on democracy. “Pablo Marçal and his team will continue to fight tirelessly for the rights of the people of São Paulo and for the integrity of the democratic process, no matter how intense the attacks or attempts to silence them are”he declared.

Pablo Marçal’s legal team also released a statement opposing the Electoral Court’s decision. Read below:

“The suspension of all social networks of candidate Pablo Marçal and his personal website without observing the adversarial system, full defense and due evidentiary instruction, characterizes true prior censorship, violating, in an extraordinary way, the right to freedom of expression, enshrined in article 5, items IV and IX, of the Federal Constitution.

“Prior censorship is expressly prohibited by article 41, § 2, of the Election Law and by § 2, of article 220, of the Federal Constitution.

“THE LAW states that the actions of the Electoral Court in relation to content published on the internet must be carried out with the least possible interference in the democratic debate.

“On the stage of democracy there is no room for any type of CENSORSHIP, especially PREVIOUS CENSORSHIP, and the leading role will be played by candidates and voters. Whenever other actors want to take center stage in the elections, DEMOCRACY will be at risk.

“We believe in Justice and we are adopting the appropriate measures to ensure that the Law is respected, citizenship is preserved and all means of communication can be widely used by the candidate.

“Pomini Lawyers – Paulo Hamilton and Reina Filho Law Firm.”

ELECTORAL COURT DECISION

Judge Antonio Maria Patiño Zorz, from TRE (Regional Electoral Court) of São Paulo, temporarily suspended Pablo Marçal’s social media profiles this Saturday (Aug. 24, 2024). The decision also affects the candidate’s activities on the Discord platform. Here is the full (PDF – 69 kB).

Marçal is the candidate in the São Paulo race who has grown the most in voting intentions in opinion polls in the last two weeks. He is technically tied with Ricardo Nunes (MDB) and with Guilherme Boulos (PSOL). Social media has been Marçal’s main tool to support his campaign. If he is banned from the digital environment, he will have difficulty getting his messages across to voters.

The PRTB candidate is being investigated on suspicion of abuse of economic power and improper use of the media. The investigation began after the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party) of São Paulo, of the candidate Tabata Amaral, having filed a lawsuit on Thursday (22.Aug), in the 1st Electoral Zone of the city.

The candidate is accused of creating a strategy to spread content on social media and services streamingwith electoral objectives. According to the accusation, he allegedly used an app to encourage users to post content that, if viewed well, would be paid for. This tactic allegedly resulted in more than 2 billion views on TikTok and a significant increase in followers on Instagram, involving more than 5,000 people.

The origin of the financial resources used to pay participants in this strategy is questioned, as it may represent a type of electoral financing prohibited by law.

MARÇAL REACTS

In live disclosed in the reserve account of Instagram direct from the event with supporters, Marçal said he was “ironic”, because, according to him, the president would pass Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in number of followers on the social network this Saturday (24.Aug). He stated that he is the 3rd biggest politician on the social network in Brazil.

“We are passing Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the most popular man in the history of national politics”he declared. “It will bring down [a rede social] 1st. When you come back, everything will be fine.”he stated.

Marçal declared that all persecution “speeds up the process” and asks to comply with the decision of the Electoral Court. “Take down my social media. You’ll even see me appearing inside your fridge.”he declared. “I am already mayor of São Paulo and there is no point in anyone saying anything”he completed.

According to Marçal, Nunes is being helped by the President of the Republic to “solve the problems”. He also stated that the current mayor needed the support of the following political figures:

Marçal said: “I’m a 37-year-old kid. I just got into politics. Why are you worried about me?”. In another video, he called Nunes, Boulos and the PSDB candidate for mayor, presenter José Luiz Datena, scoundrels. “You will be unmasked. Every time I appear in a debate now, none of you gentlemen better go. You cowards.”he said.

“You [Ricardo Nunes] has the largest coalition, has the machine in hand and will lose just like Rodrigo Garcia […] I’m going to beat you up alone with a cell phone in my hand, Nunes. You’re going to be the guy I’m going to beat up the most now.”he declared.

The coach has stated that he has not yet “fear of jail”from “governor”, “neither of the President of the Republic, nor of anyone else”. He asked supporters to record videos “Marçal mayor of Sao Paulo” on Instagram and YouTube.

“I woke up knowing what you were going to do. There won’t be a second round. I warned you.” […] If anyone figures out how to stop me, let me know.”, he stated.

WHAT THE OPPONENTS SAY

On his X (ex-Twitter) profile, Nunes stated who is against any type of censorship.”The rule has to be the same for everyone. Either the courts allow all candidates to do the same, or no one uses a parallel structure with forced cuts.”he said.

Federal deputy and candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Tabata Amaral (PSB) said that the Electoral Court’s decision indicates that there is “concrete suspicions that Marçal used illegal resources to promote himself in these elections”.

“It’s a preliminary decision. Basically, Pablo failed a doping test”he stated.

Read the full note from Pablo Marçal:

“Political persecution against Pablo Marçal reaches alarming levels

“It is with deep concern that we inform the press and Brazilian society of the growing political siege against the pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, Pablo Marçal. Evidence of a systematic and unprecedented persecution is accumulating rapidly.

“Several press sources have already reported that the Planalto and Marçal’s political adversaries consider his victory to be practically certain. In response, they are orchestrating a campaign of defamation and political persecution that is one of the dirtiest and cruelest ever seen in our recent history.

“The peak of this persecution has just been reached with a court decision that, without any real basis and based on fake news planted by the opposing campaigns, ordered the removal of all of Pablo Marçal’s media and social networks, including his official website. Without TV time and without party funding, this maneuver attempts to stifle the candidate’s communication with the people.

“This action not only violates the most basic democratic principles, but also represents a blatant attempt to silence a voice that resonates with millions of São Paulo residents. It is a direct attack not only on Pablo Marçal, but on democracy itself and the right of São Paulo citizens to freely choose their representatives.

“We reiterate our commitment to truth and transparency. Pablo Marçal and his team will continue to fight tirelessly for the rights of the people of São Paulo and for the integrity of the democratic process, no matter how intense the attacks or attempts to silence us may be.

“We call on the free press and all citizens committed to democracy to be vigilant and denounce these anti-democratic practices. The voice of the people will not be silenced!”