Alleged hitmen shot dead Karla Citlalli Herrera Gonzálezleader of the Encuentro Solidario Party (PES) in the Mexican state of Michoacán, western part of the country.

The state leadership of the PES informed EFE last Wednesday that Karla Citlalli was attacked with bullets on the night of Tuesday, March 5, in the Executive 8 hotel receptionlocated at kilometer 48 of the Toluca-Atlacomulco federal highway, in the State of Mexico, border with Michoacán.

The woman was seriously injured and was helped by family members, who took her to a hospital in the municipality of Ixtapaluca, where she died while receiving the first medical attention.

It was not until last Wednesday, March 6, when the state leadership of the PES was notified of the murder of the leader, who served as leader of that party in the Michoacan municipality of Ario de Rosales.

The victim also served as president of the Local Board of Plant Health of Ario de Rosalesarea in charge of the certification of avocado orchards.

Herrera González emerged unharmed from a shooting attack perpetrated against her in April 2023when he led the Children's Day celebration in Ario de Rosales.

This murder is added to the homicides of Miguel Ángel Reyes Zavala and Armando Pérez Lunacandidates from the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) and National Action (PAN) parties, for the mayor of the Michoacan municipality of Maravatío.

Both crimes occurred on February 26, just five hours apart.

Political parties in Michoacán have reported that a total of 17 candidates to be mayor have given up their intentionsin the face of alleged death threats from drug trafficking cartels.

Of these resignations, six correspond to the Solidarity Encounter Party (PES), four to the Citizen Movement (MC), four to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and three to the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD).

On February 29, representatives of the Inter-American Union of Electoral Organizations (Uniore) indicated that the political-electoral violence surrounding the current electoral process in Mexico, whose campaign stage began on March 1, is the main concern of parties, political organizations and electoral authorities heading towards the June 2 elections.

Mexico celebrates the biggest elections of its history on June 2, when more than 97 million people are called to renew 20,375 federal positions, including the Presidency of the Republic, the 500 seats of the Chamber of Deputies and the 128 of the Senate, as well as nine state governments.

EFE

