The political parties, ccoalitions and independent candidates They will have to pay one penalty fee for a preliminary amount of approximately 1.5 billion pesos, after reviewing income and campaign expense reports corresponding to the federal and local electoral processes in the 32 entities of the country.

According to the INE Oversight UnitThe fines are due to unreported or unverified expenses, late reports or reports outside the audit system, as well as undocumented rallies, walls and billboards.

Fewer resources

Although the INE recognizes the shortcomings on the part of the political parties, the figure was low. Through the consolidated opinions of the 2023-2024 Federal Electoral Process campaign, the counselor and president of the Oversight Commission, Jorge Montaño Ventura, detailed that the Technical Oversight Unit reviewed 6,478 reports at the federal level, in which income was recorded for a total amount of 3,791 million 553 thousand 285 pesos and expenses for 3,810 million 483 thousand 912 pesos, that is, higher expenses.

As a result of this procedure at the federal level, sanctions totalling 785 million 626 thousand 236 pesos were proposed to the plenary session.

However, Montaño Ventura clarified that this amount was modified due to the accumulation of addenda and updates that the Technical Inspection Unit proposed, as well as the criteria that were voted on at the General Council session.

Without effect?

It should be noted that, according to the INEThe final figures for each political party will be announced once the UTF has entered all of these annexes and the respective increases have been made, which will be notified to the obligated subjects for the relevant purposes.

Bernardino Esparza, a professor at the Faculty of Law at La Salle University, said in an interview with EL DEBATE that there is a fundamental problem with the oversight of parties after an election. He considered that oversight has not been as efficient in the sense that a candidate holds an event, for example, and does not report it, knowing that later on this will be resolved with a sanction.

Legal loophole

“The sanction is, in a few words, taking money from the political party and the sanction comes and then I can challenge it in court or submit the appeal, but at the end of the day it is the party’s money,” he explained. The specialist criticized that the political actors have already found a loophole in the law itself in which the responsibility falls on the political institution.

“I lost the candidacy, yes, but I didn’t spend anything, it doesn’t matter, the one who spent was obviously the party and the one who spent was the public financing that was signed by the INE and that public financing also comes from the citizens’ expenses,” he exemplified.

This is, he said, a serious issue that has persisted for years despite the reforms or changes requested by the General Council of the INE.

Bernardino Esparza, a professor at the Faculty of Law at La Salle University, stressed that at this point, it would be important to impose sanctions on political parties that go beyond appeals and include a possible cancellation of registration as a way of pressuring political actors and political parties to regularize their oversight.

For his part, Tomás Chávez, an analyst and political columnist, considered that the figure of 1.5 billion pesos in fines is high for an electoral process in which coalitions such as the PAN, PRI and PRD, as well as Movimiento Ciudadano, expressed a lack of resources for their campaigns. He stressed that the specific amount that is imposed as a fine on each political party is very likely to be challenged in the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation. “They reduce it, at most, to 10 percent. So, they know that they can challenge or ask for a discount and it remains at a minimum,” he said.

Violation of the rules

In this context, he said that the parties prefer to violate the law with a fine that ends up reduced, costs them money, and not something more important that puts their party at risk.

Bernardino Esparza, a professor at the Faculty of Law at La Salle University, added that it is very likely that there is a hidden amount of money used during the election, which is not even subject to oversight. He indicated that these funds are known to come from illegal sources and do not only mean organized crime, but also some contribution from businessmen that is not reported.