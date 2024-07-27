Every year, more than a million birds and more than 100,000 marine mammals die as a result of all the plastics that reach the sea. According to Greenpeace MexicoThe recent elections have contributed to this incidence continuing, since thousands of propaganda items made with plastic were generated, which now does not have an official recycling plan.

Breach

Ornella Garrelli, campaigner of Oceans without Plastics by Greenpeace Mexicostressed that political parties are obliged to comply with the INE election regulations on the materials used in the production of electoral propaganda, which must specify the name and location of the contracted suppliers, the plan of recycling of electoral propaganda to be used, the type of material they are made of, whether they are recyclable and toxic-free, and the quality certificates of the resin used in the production of the electoral propaganda printed on plastic.

Instead of including the information required by law, they shared general information about what recycling is.

Recycling

In addition, some of the companies in charge of collecting electoral waste still confuse recycling and propose to deliver banners and tarps that were used in the recent election to needy communities so that they can use them as roofs on their houses or windows. “This is not recycling. Yes, reusing the tarp for another purpose, but it is not recycling. Recycling “This implies that this canvas, this banner, goes through an industrial process where this plastic is transformed into another product. It implies breaking down this plastic,” explained the environmentalist.

Transparency

He also added that many of these tarps, as they were made, PVC examplecontained toxic chemicals that could have harmful effects on people’s health. Ornella Garrelli said that political parties have a lack of interest in the issue and a lack of transparency.

Since only Citizen movement responded directly to Greenpeace regarding the treatment they would give to their propaganda. PRI shared scattered data on the number of parts purchased and suppliers. But neither party shared a comprehensive document that included all the information required by law.

Environmental crisis

“It is unacceptable that in the midst of a triple environmental, climate, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss crisis, political parties and candidates decide to flood our cities with electoral waste that only aggravates these environmental problems, and worse still, it is paid for with our taxes,” he said.

In this scenario, Greenpeace Mexico has demanded that the INE consider a change that would allow printed advertising to be banned starting with the next election in 2027.

“The most beautiful thing you’ll see today”: Man bathes his puppy in a fountain in Puerto Vallarta