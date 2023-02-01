20 years have passed and history repeats itself.

again account López Obrador commits political parricide to achieve their ambitions for power, Unlimited.

In the past, as you remember -in 2001–, López committed political parricide to line up for the eternal presidential candidacy.

At that time and in the eyes of all, he promoted the political death of the father who gave him everything to build his leadership.

nowas you know –in the nascent 2023–, Obrador returns to political parricide and doubles the father to whom he owes everything and forces him to demarcate the nascent collective Encuentro por México.

And it is that just yesterday morning, with all the presidential power, López placed Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas among his adversaries –for committing the crime of appearing in a group concerned about the good progress of the country-, which hours later caused the public demarcation of the three-time presidential candidate.

Cárdenas argument “political considerations.despite the fact that in a statement he says he is convinced that the debate is essential to solve the country’s main problems.

The curious thing is that the demarcation of cardenas came a few hours after the president workshop he described it as one of his main enemies.

And hence the questions. Why didn’t Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas stand out from the start, when the press and media weight placed him as the central figure of that social movement?

For what reason, none of the “undersigned” defined the cardenasif they knew – as he also explained to the three-time presidential candidate – that he was no longer part of the public call to change to Mexico and to defend democracy?

The truth is that the parricide that he committed today AMLO –unlike the parricide of 2001–, it is, in fact it is one more of the well-known “exemplary messages” of Lopez Obrador.

Indeed, with the full weight of presidential power, Lopez sent a powerful public message not only to Cuauhtemoc Cardenas, but to anyone who dares to oppose his delusional leadership.

Message to be understood as follows: “Whoever is not with me is against me; he is Cárdenas or he is the creator himself ”.

And it is that, to want or not, cardenas He is not only the political father of AMLO but one of the key figures in the fight for Mexican democracy.

In fact, cardenas -With Munoz Ledo–, is the precursor of the fight against PRI from inside; the creator of National Democratic Front that propelled his presidential candidacy in 1968 and the engine of the fight against fraud that operated Carlos Salinas and Manuel Bartlett.

Strictly speaking, the political-electoral struggles of Cárdenas and a handful of exemplary Mexicans sowed the Mexican democratic culture, the IFEantecedent of INEwho today intends to destroy the dictator Lopez.

For this reason, when the figure of Cárdenas appeared in the nascent collective Meeting for Mexico –initiative that brings together leaders from all political trendswhich defines itself as non-partisan–, many understood the size of the betrayal to which they have arrived Lopez Obrador, his government and his party; a betrayal that makes him the modern version of Carlos Salinas.

And it is that Meeting for Mexico is a citizen group that since its inception and in its own definition appears as a devastating critic of the unrestrained ambitions of workshopfrom his failed government and, above all, it is a powerful voice against rude yourthe anía in which the management of the Tabasqueño has become.

That’s why when they asked Obrador if Cárdenas was his adversary appearing as a prominent figure in the Meeting for MexicoHe said yes, that his father-in-law had become his enemy.

Thus the question yesterday morning: “Do you consider Cárdenas as part of your adversaries?”

And so Obrador responded: “In politics, yes, if he assumes this type of position, I highly esteem him, I respect him, I consider him a precursor of this movement, but we are living in a moment of definitions and this width is very narrow, there is nowhere to go. It is to be with the people or with the oligarchy, there is no more, there is no fair measure”. (End of quote)

But the betrayal of AMLO to Cárdenas.

In it Political Itinerary of December 20, 2001, entitled: “PRD: political parricide?”I documented the fight for the 2006 presidential candidacy and the parricide he committed workshop.

That’s what I said: “started the fight for the presidential candidacy of 2006 in the PRD, in the midst of betrayals and excessive ambitions and before a phenomenon that is not unknown in Mexican politics; political parricide.

“And it is that Cuauhtemoc Cardenasthe moral leader of the party, the architect of the “necessary” and the undisputed leader of the left has become the man to defeat… the leader who will be fought by his son-in-law: for Lopez Obrador, the one he led by the hand, the one he sheltered, the one he exalted and who today has proposed not only to put him aside but to retire him”. (End of quote)

History repeats itself two decades later when, from the Palace and with the full weight of presidential power, AMLO sends a message that everyone knows but few want to see: “whoever stands in front will be crushed; call yourself Cárdenas or call yourself the king of the world”.

Like this or clearer the dictator?

to time.